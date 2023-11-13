A case of perjury and defeating the ends of justice has been opened against a 43-year-old woman who falsely accused police of raping her after a complaint attended by officers at a house in Kwazakele, Gqeberha.
She is expected to appear in the New Brighton magistrate's court on Monday.
It is alleged on Friday evening at about 10pm the woman’s boyfriend called police after an argument between the two while they were drinking with friends.
Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the "rowdy and intoxicated" woman was taken away by police and dropped at her home.
“The woman then walked back to her boyfriend’s house, alleging the two attending police officials raped her. She was taken to the crisis centre at the hospital and a case of rape was opened,” said Naidu.
Naidu said during the investigation, it emerged the woman had fabricated her allegation to "teach her boyfriend a lesson".
She said the woman was arrested on Sunday morning.
TimesLIVE
Woman who falsely accused police of rape will be charged
Image: 123rf
A case of perjury and defeating the ends of justice has been opened against a 43-year-old woman who falsely accused police of raping her after a complaint attended by officers at a house in Kwazakele, Gqeberha.
She is expected to appear in the New Brighton magistrate's court on Monday.
It is alleged on Friday evening at about 10pm the woman’s boyfriend called police after an argument between the two while they were drinking with friends.
Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the "rowdy and intoxicated" woman was taken away by police and dropped at her home.
“The woman then walked back to her boyfriend’s house, alleging the two attending police officials raped her. She was taken to the crisis centre at the hospital and a case of rape was opened,” said Naidu.
Naidu said during the investigation, it emerged the woman had fabricated her allegation to "teach her boyfriend a lesson".
She said the woman was arrested on Sunday morning.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
JUSTICE MALALA | Unacceptable crime levels point to a leadership that has failed miserably
Dismembered body discovered in suitcase in Benoni
Three suspects arrested after firearms stolen from police station while duty officers allegedly sleeping
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos