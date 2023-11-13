South Africa

Woman who falsely accused police of rape will be charged

13 November 2023 - 07:23
Perjury is a criminal offence. File photo.
Image: 123rf

A case of perjury and defeating the ends of justice has been opened against a 43-year-old woman who falsely accused police of raping her after a complaint attended by officers at a house in Kwazakele, Gqeberha.

She is expected to appear in the New Brighton magistrate's court on Monday.

It is alleged on Friday evening at about 10pm the woman’s boyfriend called police after an argument between the two while they were drinking with friends.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the "rowdy and intoxicated" woman was taken away by police and dropped at her home.

“The woman then walked back to her boyfriend’s house, alleging the two attending police officials raped her. She was taken to the crisis centre at the hospital and a case of rape was opened,” said Naidu.

Naidu said during the investigation, it emerged the woman had fabricated her allegation to "teach her boyfriend a lesson".

She said the woman was arrested on Sunday morning.

TimesLIVE

