South Africa

Three suspects arrested after firearms stolen from police station while duty officers allegedly sleeping

11 November 2023 - 14:08
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter
Three suspects were arrested after four police firearms - one R5 assault rifle, two shotguns and a Z88 service pistol - were stolen from Petrusville police station in the Northern Cape on Monday night while on duty officers were allegedly sleeping.
Three suspects were arrested after four firearms were stolen from Petrusville police station in the Northern Cape on Monday night while officers on duty were allegedly sleeping. 

Northern Cape police spokesperson Lt-Col Tebogo Thebe said the arrests were the result of an intelligence-driven operation by a multidisciplinary team.

“The team comprised the Hawks serious organised crime investigation teams — from both the Northern Cape and Free State — police crime intelligence, the local criminal record centre, Phuthaditjhaba tactical response team, De Aar public order policing and Colesberg highway patrol,” Thebe told TimesLIVE on Saturday.

“The team followed up on information and pounced on identified suspects near the R70 road between Senekal and Rosendal [in the Free State]. They arrested two males and recovered a R5 rifle with 27 rounds.” 

Further investigation led the team to Marquard in the Free State, where another suspect was arrested.

“Two shotguns and the Z88 pistol were recovered.

“The suspects stole one R5 rifle, two shotguns and one Z88 pistol. The theft was discovered by the incoming shift while compiling the handover report,” Thebe said.   

A police source close to the investigation told TimesLIVE it was suspected the officers on duty were sleeping when the theft occurred.

“When they had to do the handover on Tuesday morning the incoming members found the safe wide open and its key as well as the four firearms missing,” the source said.   

Thebe on Saturday said it was too early to point fingers.

“Internal investigations are under way to determine circumstances that led to the negligence.”

The suspects will appear in different magistrates' courts in Senekal, Petrusville and Marquand on Monday on charges of theft and possession of firearms. 

