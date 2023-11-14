South Africa

Three children saved from porn ring, dog rescued

14 November 2023 - 11:08 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Three men were arrested in Springs, Benoni and Krugersdorp during an investigation into child pornography. Stock photo.
Three men were arrested in Springs, Benoni and Krugersdorp during an investigation into child pornography. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/tinnakornlek

Three alleged online child sexual predators, two South Africans and a British man, have been arrested in Gauteng.

Among their alleged victims are three children.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the arrests were made by the serial and electronic crime investigations unit after several months of investigation in collaboration with the US department of homeland security.

“The trio was arrested in a simultaneous takedown operation in the past week relating to suspects who were identified as South African users involved in the possession, distribution, manufacturing, accessing and downloading of child pornography,” she said.

In Springs, Gauteng police arrested a 63-year-old male British citizen who was found to be in the country illegally. He is accused of exposing a child to adult and child pornography, grooming a child and possessing, distributing, downloading and facilitating the distribution of child porn. He also faces a charge of bestiality, as police seized material of him allegedly having sexual intercourse with a dog. 

The second suspect is a 43-year-old Benoni man arrested for viewing and distributing child porn.

A Krugersdorp man, also 43, is accused of possessing, accessing, downloading and viewing child porn.

“As a result of these operations, three South African children who were used during the commission of the above offences were identified and a dog was saved,” Mathe said.

“The operations will continue throughout the country to unravel a network of child sexual predators.”

The trio appeared in the Springs, Benoni and Krugersdorp magistrate's courts on Monday. Their cases were postponed for further investigation and bail applications.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Child porn predator sentenced to 8,400 years’ imprisonment

Mario Guisti lured young boys through computer games and has been jailed for rape, human trafficking and creating child pornography which he ...
News
1 week ago

Paedophile jailed after sending video to victim’s uncle by mistake

A 60-year-old Free State man has been jailed for raping a 10-year-old girl after he mistakenly sent a video of him with the victim to the child's ...
News
1 week ago

Maths teacher fired for 'exposing pupils to pornography and sexually assaulting teen'

A Northern Cape maths and English teacher has been sacked for watching porn with four pupils and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.
News
2 months ago

Young people stressed at home are resorting to porn and their relationships will suffer for it: study

Unisa’s Bureau for Market Research’s Youth Research Unit investigated the wellbeing of South African youth after the Covid-19 pandemic, sampling ...
News
2 months ago

Teen sex ring pimp Gerhard Ackerman handed 12 life sentences

Sex trafficker Gerhard Ackerman has been sentenced to 12 life sentences for the paedophilic crimes committed under his watch and by him.
News
3 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Mexico's first openly non-binary magistrate found dead at home World
  2. Ermelo petrol station shooter was known to victim, his friends South Africa
  3. Undocumented Pakistani, Bangladeshi nationals found in Mpumalanga taxi South Africa
  4. WATCH | Environmental impact of floating solar panels Sci-Tech
  5. ‘Extremely hot and uncomfortable’ weather for Western, Northern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Suspicious device removed from soccer stadium during African Football League ...
Pro-Palestine supporters disrupt legal prayer protest & clash with police