City of Johannesburg firefighters are attending to a blaze at eight small shops on the corner of Jeppe and Polly streets in the CBD.
The alert was received at 4.55am on Wednesday.
Emergency management services (EMS) spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said no injuries have been reported.
“Firefighters are dampening down. Eight shops are affected.
“EMS fire inspectors are standing by to conduct investigations on the cause,” she said.
With Monday's hailstorm and cooler temperatures this week, Khumalo urged residents to adopt safe heating practices.
“EMS urges the community to exercise extra precaution when using electrical appliances and braziers. Please ensure these are switched off or put out when not in use. Stay safe and take care during the cold weather,.”
Eight small shops on fire in Joburg CBD
Image: Supplied
