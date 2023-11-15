South Africa

'Rein in your members or face tough action,' eThekwini municipality tells striking union leaders

15 November 2023 - 15:28 By TIMES LIVE
eThekwini municipality says workers are on an illegal strike and face stiff action. File image.
Image: Orrin Singh

The eThekwini municipality says South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) members who went on an unauthorised strike on Wednesday face stiff consequences. 

While a request from Samwu for a two-hour meeting from 8am to 10am was granted, about 500 workers embarked on an “unauthorised” protest through the city. 

The municipality urged police not to “tolerate acts of lawlessness and criminality in strikes that are not in keeping with the laws of the country”.

“The 'no work, no pay and no benefits' principle will apply for employees who participate in the unauthorised protest. The grievances workers have must be resolved at the bargaining council as negotiations are underway in relation to conditions of service and payment of performance bonuses,” it said.

The municipality called on union leaders to “rein in” their workers and urged them to engage in a constructive manner to mitigate service delivery impacts.

Workers want “performance bonuses” and mayor Mxolisi Kaunda to resign.

TimesLIVE

