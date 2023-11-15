South Africa

Woman whose leg was amputated after Bok victory parade accident in East London dies in hospital

15 November 2023 - 09:26 By Sithandiwe Velaphi
Supporters throng around the Springboks’ bus as they drive down Amalinda Main Road during the East London leg of their national tour celebrating their Rugby World Cup victory.
Image: MARK ANDREWS

A 20-year-old University of Fort Hare student, who was allegedly struck by a police nyala during the Springboks' victory parade in East London on November 5, has died in hospital.

Minentle Noqhamka, from Mbizana, died at Frere Hospital on Tuesday, her family confirmed on Wednesday.

Minentle's father Sithembiso said according to information they received, Minentle went to the East London CBD for shopping but decided to be part of the masses who had flocked in front of East London city hall waiting to see the Springboks.

“She was knocked by a police nyala on her legs,” said Sithembiso.

“Her left leg was amputated at the hospital.

“It's very sad for us as a family. We are still trying to come to terms with this.”

This is a developing story.

DispatchLIVE

