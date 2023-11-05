Springbok is a symbol of apartheid that must be replaced, says Malema

Captain Siya Kolisi, who left thousands of fans disappointed when he failed to pitch up for the Durban parade on Saturday, was in top form as he waved and threw kisses at fans.
It was reported that Kolisi had a personal commitment which prevented him from attending.
Among those who turned up to greet the Springboks was former sports minister Ngconde Balfour who lifted the cup with Kolisi.
It was also a double celebration as the team’s youngster member, Canan Moodie, celebrated his 21st birthday on Sunday.
Earlier in the day it was confirmed that Rassie Erasmus is to return as head coach of South Africa for the foreseeable future, reprising the position he held when the side lifted the World Cup in 2019.
Jacques Nienaber guided the Springboks to their second successive World Cup triumph this year but had announced in April that he would be taking on a new role at Irish side Leinster after the tournament in France.
Assistant coach Felix Jones, meanwhile, will be joining Steve Borthwick’s England set-up. After lifting the World Cup as coach four years ago, Erasmus took the reins as South Africa’s director of rugby.
His influence, however, was never far from the team as the Springboks claimed a record fourth World Cup title.
South African newspaper Rapport said Erasmus has confirmed he will take over Nienaber’s duties with a view to challenging for an unprecedented third consecutive World Cup triumph in 2027.
Erasmus is revered in South Africa for his innovation, tactical acumen and ability to get the best out of the players at his disposal, but he has also courted controversy at times.
His video critique of Australian referee Nic Berry after losing the first Test in the 2021 series against the British and Irish Lions earned him a lengthy match-day ban from World Rugby.
Erasmus has also come under fire for social media posts criticising opponents. What is not in question, however, is his ability to galvanise the Springboks on and off the pitch when it matters most.
“Assistant coaches Mzwandile Stick and Deon Davids, as well as scrum coach Daan Human, are expected to remain in their roles along with head of athletic performance Andy Edwards.
Additional reporting by Nick Said (Reuters)
Springbok is a symbol of apartheid that must be replaced, says Malema
Last week the EFF leader congratulated the Boks, but this week he launched an attack on the name and symbol
Image: Freddy Mavunda
EFF leader Julius Malema says the Springbok rugby team must get a new name and symbol to represent South Africa’s democracy.
Malema was addressing the Gauteng EFF provincial ground forces forum at the Standard Bank Arena in Doornfontein, Johannesburg, on Sunday, as the Springboks are on the final leg of their victory tour in East London, having also visited Pretoria, Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.
The world’s first four-time Rugby World Cup winners beat New Zealand with a nail-biting 12-11 scoreline in Paris last Saturday.
After their victory last week, the EFF, through its X (formerly Twitter) platform, congratulated the Springboks.
But on Sunday, Malema changed his tune. Malema said the streets of East London were occupied by “mabokoboko”.
“We do not have a problem with rugby. We love rugby, but we do not love mabokoboko. Mabokoboko, die bokke, Springbok is an apartheid symbol.
“You cannot say remove apartheid symbols and maintain the name Springbok and the emblem Springbok and the colours that were used during apartheid by white people. We support rugby, but not the one for Boers.”
Malema said one cannot say “Rhodes must fall and not say Springboks must not fall”.
“The Springboks must fall. That national team we will get it a new name and the new colours and the new emblem which will represent our democracy.
“Why are we being forced to salute the emblem that was saluted by [former South African president DF] Malan, to salute the emblem that was saluted by ([PW] Botha, by [Hendrick] Verwoerd, by [FW] De Klerk, by murderers who were killing our people wearing the same jersey in celebration of butchering of black people.”
Malema said the emblem and jersey represented white supremacists.
While several hundred EFF chanted and clapped in thunderous applause as the CIC waved a Palestinian flag at the stadium in Gauteng, Bokke fans lined the streets from Mdantsane to Duncan Village in East London to celebrate the World Cup victory.
