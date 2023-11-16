South Africa

Third suspect arrested in connection with Loyiso Nkohla's murder

16 November 2023 - 21:15 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of activist Loyiso Nkohla in Philippi, Cape Town, in April.
A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of activist Loyiso Nkohla in Philippi, Cape Town, in April.
Image: Supplied

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of activist Loyiso Nkohla at a railway station in Cape Town in April. 

The Hawks said the 39-year-old suspect was arrested in Peddie, Eastern Cape, on Thursday. He is expected to appear in the East London magistrate’s court on Friday. 

“His arrest emanates from an incident on April 17 in which Nkohla was killed in a hail of bullets at Philippi railway station.

“It is believed that Nkohla was targeted for his role in talks to clear Metrorail's central line, on which families had built homes,” Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Siyabulela Vukubi said. 

The two other suspects arrested are Zukisa Tshabile, 38, and Mziyanda Mdlungu, 38. Mdlungu will appear in the Athlone magistrate’s court on Monday. 

TimesLIVE 

Hawks swoop on activist Loyiso Nkohla’s ‘killer’

The Hawks have arrested activist Loyiso Nkohla’s alleged killer.
News
2 weeks ago

‘We don’t want politics, we want toilets and water’: Cape rail corridor shack dwellers tell ministers

There are about 1,200 families living on Prasa land in Langa and close to 900 shacks in Phillipi
News
2 months ago

No arrests yet in shooting of activist Loyiso Nkohla, say Hawks

Nkohla, 40, who was dubbed the “poo thrower in chief” for his controversial faeces-flinging protests, died in a hail of bullets at the Philippi ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Third suspect arrested in connection with Loyiso Nkohla's murder South Africa
  2. Tornadoes, heatwaves and drier weather predicted for summer months News
  3. Cop who nabbed Rosemary Ndlovu cracks another insurance fraud case South Africa
  4. Bodies of three suspected zama zamas found in wheelbarrows in Driekop South Africa
  5. 11 arrested in learner's and driver's licence fraud bust in KZN South Africa

Latest Videos

‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
'ICC must investigate Israel's actions for war crimes': SA president Cyril ...