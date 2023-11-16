Third suspect arrested in connection with Loyiso Nkohla's murder

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of activist Loyiso Nkohla at a railway station in Cape Town in April.

The Hawks said the 39-year-old suspect was arrested in Peddie, Eastern Cape, on Thursday. He is expected to appear in the East London magistrate’s court on Friday.

“His arrest emanates from an incident on April 17 in which Nkohla was killed in a hail of bullets at Philippi railway station.

“It is believed that Nkohla was targeted for his role in talks to clear Metrorail's central line, on which families had built homes,” Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Siyabulela Vukubi said.

The two other suspects arrested are Zukisa Tshabile, 38, and Mziyanda Mdlungu, 38. Mdlungu will appear in the Athlone magistrate’s court on Monday.

TimesLIVE