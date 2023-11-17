Truck, taxi drivers protest erupts at Lebombo border post over delays

Mpumalanga community safety, security and liaison MEC Vusi Shongwe is expected to meet disgruntled truck drivers and their minibus taxi counterparts on Friday after a protest erupted at the Lebombo border post.
Videos emerged on social media showing trucks blockading the N4 as well as burnt vehicles on the side of the road. Trucks can also be seen queuing on the side of the road as protesters tip over a patrol vehicle belonging to a taxi association.
Several people TimesLIVE spoke to said the protest had been against changes in the system used to process vehicles at the border, which caused huge congestion.
Community safety spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said the MEC would visit the border post to meet affected parties.
He also confirmed the protest stemmed from a change in the system.
“The changes contributed to the delays and they [truck drivers] got agitated yesterday [Thursday] and started fighting the taxi drivers and, allegedly, two patrol vehicles were torched.
“But there are engagements between the police and representatives of the truck drivers to try to iron out issues. Hopefully, this will lead to the road being opened soon,” he said.
Mmusi was unable to elaborate on the new system.
No other damage or injuries were reported and the road remained closed amid engagements.
“Our traffic officers are working hard to try to open the road,” he said.
The Komatipoort Business Chamber (KBC), which has been vocal in its call for interventions at Lebombo, said it was “deeply concerned by the escalating traffic congestion and safety issues plaguing the N4 highway”.
“The KBC, with the Komatipoort CPF, organised farming associations and more than 4,000 concerned residents, earlier called on the national government to take decisive action to address critical issues.
It said a detailed proposal outlining a comprehensive strategy to enhance traffic management and policing manpower on the N4 was submitted to the relevant authorities in August.
Community unites against criminality on Mozambique border
These included strict enforcement of traffic laws, 24/7 deployment of traffic officials and a dedicated lane for tipper trucks.
“The situation today [Friday] can be blamed only on the failure of the state in its safety organs for not having implemented the promised iron fist the MEC publicly announced on August 15.”
TimesLIVE tried unsuccessfully to contact the Lebombo Taxi Association for comment.
Friday's protest comes nearly a month after a peaceful protest by Nkomazi residents at the same border post over huge congestion caused by trucks queuing at the post and the safety issues arising from this.
It is believed more than 1,000 trucks pass through the border each day.
