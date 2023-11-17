South Africa

Truck, taxi drivers protest erupts at Lebombo border post over delays

17 November 2023 - 14:18
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Truck drivers queue for kilometres to reach the Lebombo border post in Komatipoort. A protest erupted on Friday over changes in the system used to process vehicles at the border.
Truck drivers queue for kilometres to reach the Lebombo border post in Komatipoort. A protest erupted on Friday over changes in the system used to process vehicles at the border.
Image: Alon Skuy

Mpumalanga community safety, security and liaison MEC Vusi Shongwe is expected to meet disgruntled truck drivers and their minibus taxi counterparts on Friday after a protest erupted at the Lebombo border post.

Videos emerged on social media showing trucks blockading the N4 as well as burnt vehicles on the side of the road. Trucks can also be seen queuing on the side of the road as protesters tip over a patrol vehicle belonging to a taxi association.

Several people TimesLIVE spoke to said the protest had been against changes in the system used to process vehicles at the border, which caused huge congestion.

Community safety spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said the MEC would visit the border post to meet affected parties.

He also confirmed the protest stemmed from a change in the system.

“The changes contributed to the delays and they [truck drivers] got agitated yesterday [Thursday] and started fighting the taxi drivers and, allegedly, two patrol vehicles were torched.

“But there are engagements between the police and representatives of the truck drivers to try to iron out issues. Hopefully, this will lead to the road being opened soon,” he said.

Mmusi was unable to elaborate on the new system.

No other damage or injuries were reported and the road remained closed amid engagements.

“Our traffic officers are working hard to try to open the road,” he said.

The Komatipoort Business Chamber (KBC), which has been vocal in its call for interventions at Lebombo, said it was “deeply concerned by the escalating traffic congestion and safety issues plaguing the N4 highway”.

“The KBC, with the Komatipoort CPF, organised farming associations and more than 4,000 concerned residents, earlier called on the national government to take decisive action to address critical issues.

It said a detailed proposal outlining a comprehensive strategy to enhance traffic management and policing manpower on the N4 was submitted to the relevant authorities in August.

Community unites against criminality on Mozambique border

The Komatipoort Business Chamber has appealed to President Cyril Ramaphosa to help “improve the traffic management” situation at the troubled Lebombo ...
News
4 weeks ago

These included strict enforcement of traffic laws, 24/7 deployment of traffic officials and a dedicated lane for tipper trucks.  

“The situation today [Friday] can be blamed only on the failure of the state in its safety organs for not having implemented the promised iron fist the MEC publicly announced on August 15.”

TimesLIVE tried unsuccessfully to contact the Lebombo Taxi Association for comment.

Friday's protest comes nearly a month after a peaceful protest by Nkomazi residents at the same border post over huge congestion caused by trucks queuing at the post and the safety issues arising from this.

It is believed more than 1,000 trucks pass through the border each day.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SA goes hi-tech with drones, cameras to fight crime and protect borders

South Africa’s Border Management Authority (BMA) is going hi-tech to protect the country’s porous borders and ensure safe travel and movement of ...
News
1 month ago

Truck congestion on SA-Mozambique border: Swift intervention promised

Land border posts are experiencing congestion and delays to cross-border processing of trucks and cargo, with the N4 corridor to Maputo through the ...
News
5 months ago

Eastern Cape truck driver kidnapped, assaulted at Lebombo border post

Police are investigating the alleged kidnapping of a truck driver, who hails from the Eastern Cape, near the Lebombo border post in Komatipoort, ...
News
11 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. January high court date for 65 suspects linked to July 2021 unrest South Africa
  2. Free grain shipment for Burkina Faso and Somalia sails from Russia Africa
  3. Airport staff ‘linked to drug network’ are from maintenance and safety ... South Africa
  4. Truck, taxi drivers protest erupts at Lebombo border post over delays South Africa
  5. Woman linked to ‘insurance murder’ remains behind bars pending bail bid South Africa

Latest Videos

‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
'ICC must investigate Israel's actions for war crimes': SA president Cyril ...