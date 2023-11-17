South Africa

Woman linked to ‘insurance murder’ remains behind bars pending bail bid

17 November 2023 - 13:59
Agnes Setshwaro was arrested on Thursday.
Image: Supplied / SAPS

A woman accused of involvement in the murder of a relative to benefit from an insurance payout will make her formal bail application on Friday next week.

Agnes Setshwaro appeared in the Molopo magistrate’s court on Friday facing a charge of murder, two of fraud and one of defeating the ends of justice.

The 49-year-old woman was traced to and arrested in Centurion on Thursday after a two-month investigation by detectives led by Sgt Keshi Mabunda in collaboration with an insurance company.

Mabunda was instrumental in catching notorious insurance killer Rosemary Ndlovu, who was jailed for life in 2021.

Setshwaro came under scrutiny after her female relative died in Mmabatho in March 2023. In the past two months, Mabunda and a team of detectives have been working on the case after a tip-off from Setshwaro’s relatives.

“Through analysis and collection of evidence, including the exhumation of a body, the team was able to link its latest suspect to the team’s first focus of the case. According to the police report, the murder initially ruled a natural death happened in Mmabatho, in North West, when a female relative died under mysterious circumstances in March 2023,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame.

Setshwaro is alleged to have fraudulently taken out insurance on behalf of her relative before the murder.

Police are conducting further investigations with the possibility of adding more charges against her.

Setshwaro will remain in custody until her next court appearance.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cop who nabbed Rosemary Ndlovu cracks another insurance fraud case

The detective who was instrumental in nailing insurance killer Rosemary Ndlovu has cracked another insurance fraud case, this time of a woman linked ...
News
21 hours ago

Soshanguve woman who ‘faked’ her ex’s death is denied bail

The Soshanguve magistrate’s court on Thursday denied bail to Lerato Mahlangu, who is accused of killing her former lover, Sibusiso Sithebe, in an ...
News
2 weeks ago

KZN woman arrested for 'submitting fake insurance claims worth R900k'

A KwaZulu-Natal woman, 60, has been arrested for fraud after she allegedly submitted false death insurance claims to various insurance companies.
News
1 month ago

Cops probing other 'hits' after suspected killers found to have taken out insurance policies on victims

Police are investigating murders for insurance claims in the Nelson Mandela Bay area.
News
3 months ago

'She asked us to kill her husband': Ex-cop Nomsa Mudau on trial with serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu

First witness says he was approached by a Norkem Park policewoman to kill her husband for her.
News
7 months ago

EXCLUSIVE | ‘Dr Magudumana fake-buried stolen corpses, replaced bodies with wors and mealie meal’

Detectives are investigating the bodies Dr Magudumana claimed from the Mangaung state mortuary and what happened to them after bags of mealie meal ...
News
7 months ago
