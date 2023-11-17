A woman accused of involvement in the murder of a relative to benefit from an insurance payout will make her formal bail application on Friday next week.
Agnes Setshwaro appeared in the Molopo magistrate’s court on Friday facing a charge of murder, two of fraud and one of defeating the ends of justice.
The 49-year-old woman was traced to and arrested in Centurion on Thursday after a two-month investigation by detectives led by Sgt Keshi Mabunda in collaboration with an insurance company.
Mabunda was instrumental in catching notorious insurance killer Rosemary Ndlovu, who was jailed for life in 2021.
Setshwaro came under scrutiny after her female relative died in Mmabatho in March 2023. In the past two months, Mabunda and a team of detectives have been working on the case after a tip-off from Setshwaro’s relatives.
“Through analysis and collection of evidence, including the exhumation of a body, the team was able to link its latest suspect to the team’s first focus of the case. According to the police report, the murder initially ruled a natural death happened in Mmabatho, in North West, when a female relative died under mysterious circumstances in March 2023,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame.
Setshwaro is alleged to have fraudulently taken out insurance on behalf of her relative before the murder.
Police are conducting further investigations with the possibility of adding more charges against her.
Setshwaro will remain in custody until her next court appearance.
Woman linked to ‘insurance murder’ remains behind bars pending bail bid
