Truck congestion on SA-Mozambique border: Swift intervention promised
Image: Masi Losi
Land border posts are experiencing congestion and delays to cross-border processing of trucks and cargo, with the N4 corridor to Maputo through the Lebombo border post the most affected.
The unspecified “technical challenges” are being tackled with urgency, the South African Revenue Service, South African Police Service, Border Management Authority, Road Freight Association and South African Association of Freight Forwarders said in a joint statement.
The entities said they are “working collaboratively and with urgency to restore border processing to normal as soon as possible”.
“Maintaining the orderly and continuous movement of trucks to the border is imperative to enable the processing of trucks to take place on a manual and interim basis pending the resolution of the technical challenges being experienced.
“To avoid further congestion, we request trucks without a 'proceed to border' notification status not to approach the border and not to park at the border while awaiting clearance documents.
“We urge all traders to use the functionality to pre-clear consignments.”
TimesLIVE
