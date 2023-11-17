South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

17 November 2023 - 10:07 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy: SABC News

The trial within a trial in the Senzo Meyiwa matter continues in the Pretoria high court on Friday.

Five men stand accused of killing the football star. Two of the accused allegedly confessed to the 2014 murder, but this has been contested by the defence.

TimesLIVE

