The trial within a trial in the Senzo Meyiwa matter continues in the Pretoria high court on Friday.
Five men stand accused of killing the football star. Two of the accused allegedly confessed to the 2014 murder, but this has been contested by the defence.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Courtesy: SABC News
The trial within a trial in the Senzo Meyiwa matter continues in the Pretoria high court on Friday.
Five men stand accused of killing the football star. Two of the accused allegedly confessed to the 2014 murder, but this has been contested by the defence.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
N3 near Pavilion closed after drive-by shooting in Durban
Second suspect arrested in Gauteng for activist Loyiso Nkohla's murder
Alleged altercation between two men leaves police officer dead
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos