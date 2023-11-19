South Africa

AG Tsakani Maluleke to turn economic screws at Unesco with new appointment

19 November 2023 - 15:24 By TImesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke will take up a new position at Unesco from 2024. File photo.
Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke will take up a new position at Unesco from 2024. File photo.
Image: Darren Stewart

Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke will next year join the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) as an external auditor.

President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed Maluleke's appointment on Sunday and said she was elected to the role on Thursday by members of various committees and subsidiary organs of the UN agency for a period of six years, from 2024 to 2029.

Maluleke, who was appointed by Ramaphosa on recommendation of the National Assembly on December 1 2020, is the first woman to hold this office.

“On behalf of government and the nation, I congratulate our auditor-general on her election to a global role which is an acknowledgment of her personal capabilities and the leadership capacity and integrity that resides in South Africa’s governance institutions,” said Ramaphosa, wishing her well on her new oversight position.

Malukeke has been outspoken on a number of matters affecting the country's financial health, including municipal spending of outsourced accountants.

Municipalities lost about R5.19bn due to material irregularities: AG

The auditor-general says “material irregularities” by municipalities have led to financial losses of about R5.2bn since the office's new powers came ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

During a recent address at the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation's annual Inclusive Growth Forum, Maluleke said over the past 10 years the bill for municipalities for consultants who do “basic” accounting work of compiling financial reports during the auditor-general office’s review season shot up from R100m to R1.6bn and continues to take more from the cash-strapped entities yearly.

The material irregularities were related to noncompliance with the law or suspected fraud.

During a briefing of parliament’s standing committee on the auditor-general, Maluleke said her office identified 268 material irregularities, with 194 of them linked to a material financial loss.

Much of the R5.19bn — R1.6bn — loss relates to losses associated with the investments in VBS Mutual Bank by municipalities.

Maluleke also revealed that the implementation of her office's newly acquired powers has saved South Africa more than R500m in local government alone.

Maluleke is a chartered accountant and registered auditor who holds a BCom (Accounting) degree and a postgraduate diploma in accountancy from the University of Cape Town. She also obtained a postgraduate diploma in development and public management from the University of the Witwatersrand in 2016.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Scopa outraged at 'stubborn' RAF continued litigation against the AG

Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts watchdog (Scopa) has expressed concern that the Road Accident Fund (RAF) is still litigating ...
Politics
2 months ago

AG 'not compelled to make reports public'

Court dismisses Sakeliga's application to access management reports on 154 municipalities
News
4 months ago

Auditor-general not constitutionally obliged to publish municipal reports: high court

Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke is not compelled to publish management reports regarding the state of the municipalities.
News
4 months ago

AG slams KZN for failing food victims, spending only 4% of grant money

Of the R5.8bn received in grants, loans and reprioritised budgets to respond to the April 2022 floods, KwaZulu-Natal had only spent R251m — 4% — by ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Hawks nab school principal in connection with Umlazi cop killing South Africa
  2. Germany, France and Italy reach agreement on future AI regulation Sci-Tech
  3. AG Tsakani Maluleke to turn economic screws at Unesco with new appointment South Africa
  4. Argentina readies to vote in likely presidential election thriller World
  5. France test-fires long-range ballistic missile in bid to boost nuclear ... World

Latest Videos

‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
'ICC must investigate Israel's actions for war crimes': SA president Cyril ...