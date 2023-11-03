Politics

Municipalities lost about R5.19bn due to material irregularities: AG

03 November 2023 - 21:20
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke at a media briefing. File photo.
Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke at a media briefing. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The auditor-general says “material irregularities” by municipalities have led to financial losses of about R5.2bn since the office's new powers came into effect in April 2019.

The material irregularities were related to noncompliance with the law or suspected fraud.

Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke was briefing parliament’s standing committee on the auditor-general on Friday about the material irregularity report on municipalities.

Her office identified 268 material irregularities, with 194 of them linked to a material financial loss, she said.

Much of the R5.19bn — R1.6bn — loss relates to losses associated with the investments in VBS Mutual Bank by municipalities.

Maluleke also revealed that the implementation of her office's newly acquired powers has saved South Africa more than R500m in local government alone.

R100m to R1.6bn yearly bill: AG implores municipalities to stop paying consultants millions for ‘basic’ work

Over the past 10 years, the bill for municipalities for consultants who do “basic” accounting work of compiling financial statements during the ...
News
3 days ago

The Public Audit Act empowers the auditor-general’s office to refer material irregularities — defined as any fraud, theft or breach — for investigation and the issuing of a certificate of debt to the officials involved.

Amendments to the act that came into effect in April 2019 give the AG powers to take remedial action against government entities flagged for material irregularities.

Once the AG issues a material irregularity notification to an entity or municipality, the accounting officer has to act to address the irregularities and transgressions they should have dealt with.

The audit office can proudly say we have contributed to resource protection of at least R500m in local government so far

Maluleke said these notifications were making an impact as about R182.8m of losses had been recovered, losses of about R18.9m had been prevented and losses of R310.16m were being recovered.

“If you compare the R5.19bn financial losses we’ve identified through our samples, and you link it to the [R511m], you can see we are much better off investing in preventing these problems than trying to chase after them.

“The audit office can proudly say we have contributed to resource protection of at least R500m in local government so far,” she said.

Maluleke said most of the material irregularities arose from things that accounting officers should have been dealing with anyway.

“In 86% of the instances that we raised in our report, we found that accounting officers were simply not taking action until we raised the matter. That highlights matters around culture, around discipline, responsibility and responsiveness.”

But the AG noted that once her office flagged an issue, there would be some responsiveness where accounting officers would go and recover the financial losses.

In the 61 out of 268 cases where the AG found appropriate action had not been taken “we have not hesitated to apply our powers”.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

ANC KZN lambastes EFF for council fist-fight chaos

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has slammed its coalition partner in eThekwini, the EFF, for the chaos it caused at the city council meeting on Tuesday.
Politics
1 day ago

Joburg crisis committee calls on Ramaphosa to intervene in coalition chaos

Some civil society organisations have formed a crisis committee to help resolve governance problems in Johannesburg and is calling for President ...
Politics
1 day ago

eThekwini mayor on billions unspent, victory over ratepayers and spiralling crime

The eThekwini municipality has announced progress in the introduction of smart policing technology after a spike in violent criminal incidents around ...
Politics
1 day ago

Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink welcomes public protector’s report on Hammanskraal water

Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink says the remedial actions ordered by the public protector in her report of findings into the Hammanskraal water crisis ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Municipalities lost about R5.19bn due to material irregularities: AG Politics
  2. Public works seeks partnership with private sector to generate income from ... Politics
  3. ‘A good leader but surrounded by hyenas and vultures’: former EFF MP Vusi Khoza ... Politics
  4. Incentivise investors to build factories with lengthy Agoa deal, Ramaphosa urges Politics
  5. RECORDED | President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers keynote address at 20th Agoa forum Politics

Latest Videos

Pure, iconic visuals of Springboks RWC trophy tour in Cape Town, South Africa
Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...