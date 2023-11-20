South Africa

Police arrest 3 over cyclists’ robberies in Gauteng, one victim killed

20 November 2023 - 08:51
The suspects are being investigated for at least two attacks on cyclists on Saturday during which one victim was killed. File picture.
Image: 123RF/JAROMI CHALABALA

Three suspects who are believed to be part of a syndicate that attacks and robs cyclists in Gauteng are expected to appear before the Tembisa magistrate's court on Monday.

The trio was arrested soon after they allegedly robbed two cyclists in Olifantsfontein at about 7am on Saturday.

The victims were cycling when they were  accosted by about five suspects driving a white Toyota Avanza.

“The armed suspects robbed the victims of their bicycles, cellphones, and cash. Police were alerted about the robbery and members of police service, Ekurhuleni metropolitan police department and a private security company responded swiftly,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.

Masondo said a search for the suspects was immediately conducted in the vicinity and led to the arrest of the three suspects about 2km away from where the cyclists were attacked.

He said the three, who are between the ages of 35 and 40, were found in possession of the two bicycles taken from the victims.

Masondo said the suspects are also being investigated in connection with another case of robbery and the murder of a cyclist in the same area on Saturday morning.

“It is reported the father, his 18-year-old son and 58-year-old brother-in-law were cycling in Olifantsfontein when they came across a white Toyota Avanza with five suspects.

"The suspects allegedly shot at the victims before robbing them of their bicycles. The brother-in-law was hit by a bullet and was certified dead at the scene.” 

TimesLIVE

