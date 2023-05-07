Eight years for drunk taxi driver who dragged cyclist under car for 300m
As Alex Otto's family and friends find solace in verdict, cyclists underline need for 'consequences and a massive culture change'
07 May 2023 - 00:00
The drunk taxi driver who ploughed into Johannesburg cyclist Alex Otto in 2021, killing him instantly and then dragging his body under the vehicle for almost 300m, has been sentenced to eight years in prison...
