SA’s cycling juniors on the right track after medal treasure in Egypt

Improved and more specific training techniques helped South Africa speed to an increased medal haul at the CAC Continental Track Championship in Cairo last week.
The team returned from Egypt with a treasure of 32 golds, 26 silver and 15 bronze medals.
“It absolutely exceeded expectations. I reckon we have more than a dozen more medals than last year,” crowed team manager Ian Goetham.
He was particularly enthused by the performance of the junior cyclists who clearly made mileage out of the investment made in them.
“They excelled and did a lot better than last year. We have some really good juniors coming through. It was the best possible preparation for the World Championship in Colombia later this year,” said Goetham.
Tracking development
The gains made in that area were no fluke.
“I think track specific training has played a big role. The workshops our young cyclists have been exposed to has had an impact. We also have hugely dedicated coaches,” explained Goetham.
He believes Ethan Kulsen (gold in junior scratch, junior team pursuit and silver in junior points race) has a bright future. Ethan is the son of Elrick Kulsen, who is synonymous with the sport for titles he claimed and the champions he's coached.
“I think a lot is expected of Ethan but it is about opportunity. If you get that bigger things become possible,” said Goetham.
Apart from the success of the juniors the team manager believes the medal haul of the elite cyclists bodes well for the sport's prospects at next year's Olympics in Paris, as well as the Track World Championships in Glasgow in August.
“Some of the senior riders remained behind in Egypt for the Nations Cup so more success is possible. I think the recent performances will only improve our prospects for the Olympics.
“Sascoc sets its own criteria for how the team will be put together. They will then notify the federations of that qualification process. Hopefully the good performances in Egypt help that process.”
Sharp end of elite field
He singled out Johan-Jean Spies as the elite star performer in Egypt. Spies bagged gold in the keirin and team sprint.
It is the upward curve in performance of the juniors that excites Goetham most. He explained young cyclists are attracted to the discipline because it is a safe environment and the introduction phase to track cycling was less expensive than other forms of the sport.
“To have tracks laid, however, is a challenge because that is expensive,” he conceded.
However, he believes increasing the sport's profile can help open doors to funding.
“I really wish we could get back to a golden period for cycling, in particular track cycling, as we witnessed in the 1980s and 1990s. The sport was popular and it enjoyed a lot of exposure.”
SA’s cycling juniors on the right track after medal treasure in Egypt
Image: SUPPLIED
Improved and more specific training techniques helped South Africa speed to an increased medal haul at the CAC Continental Track Championship in Cairo last week.
The team returned from Egypt with a treasure of 32 golds, 26 silver and 15 bronze medals.
“It absolutely exceeded expectations. I reckon we have more than a dozen more medals than last year,” crowed team manager Ian Goetham.
He was particularly enthused by the performance of the junior cyclists who clearly made mileage out of the investment made in them.
“They excelled and did a lot better than last year. We have some really good juniors coming through. It was the best possible preparation for the World Championship in Colombia later this year,” said Goetham.
Tracking development
The gains made in that area were no fluke.
“I think track specific training has played a big role. The workshops our young cyclists have been exposed to has had an impact. We also have hugely dedicated coaches,” explained Goetham.
He believes Ethan Kulsen (gold in junior scratch, junior team pursuit and silver in junior points race) has a bright future. Ethan is the son of Elrick Kulsen, who is synonymous with the sport for titles he claimed and the champions he's coached.
“I think a lot is expected of Ethan but it is about opportunity. If you get that bigger things become possible,” said Goetham.
Apart from the success of the juniors the team manager believes the medal haul of the elite cyclists bodes well for the sport's prospects at next year's Olympics in Paris, as well as the Track World Championships in Glasgow in August.
“Some of the senior riders remained behind in Egypt for the Nations Cup so more success is possible. I think the recent performances will only improve our prospects for the Olympics.
“Sascoc sets its own criteria for how the team will be put together. They will then notify the federations of that qualification process. Hopefully the good performances in Egypt help that process.”
Sharp end of elite field
He singled out Johan-Jean Spies as the elite star performer in Egypt. Spies bagged gold in the keirin and team sprint.
It is the upward curve in performance of the juniors that excites Goetham most. He explained young cyclists are attracted to the discipline because it is a safe environment and the introduction phase to track cycling was less expensive than other forms of the sport.
“To have tracks laid, however, is a challenge because that is expensive,” he conceded.
However, he believes increasing the sport's profile can help open doors to funding.
“I really wish we could get back to a golden period for cycling, in particular track cycling, as we witnessed in the 1980s and 1990s. The sport was popular and it enjoyed a lot of exposure.”
PODCAST | ‘No regrets’ on decisions such as Springbok emblem: Sports minister Kodwa
DAVID ISAACSON | SA boxing is on the canvas and staring at a full count
Sport could do more for Zizi Kodwa than he might do for it: analyst
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos