'This place is a mess. It used to be beautiful'- A tale of two parks
Five years ago, a Yoeville park was beautifully refurbished for its residents. Now it is in a state of disrepair. Yet a space in nearby Hillbrow is a shining example of community involvement
30 April 2023 - 00:00
Five years ago, Bellevue Park in Yeoville was refurbished to include a soccer pitch, kids' play area, outdoor gym, jogging path and skateboarding ramps. ..
