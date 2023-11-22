South Africa

WATCH | Fire rages at China Mall in Durban’s Springfield Park

22 November 2023 - 08:37 By TimesLIVE
A fire tore through the China Mall in Springfield Park on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

A fire tore through the China Mall in Springfield Park in Durban early on Wednesday . 

Andreas Mathios of Marshall Security said there were no reported fatalities or injuries while firefighters battled to contain the blaze at about 1.30am.

“Our dispatch centre received many calls from residents in the Springfield area alerting them to smoke from the vicinity of the China Mall. When we responded, together with other first responders, security companies and police, we found the building was alight on the eastern side of the mall.

“There was no fire on the western side and shop owners who arrived were removing stock. Paramedics confirmed there were no initial reports of injuries or fatalities,” he said.

Mathios said public order policing members were on standby to avoid possible looting of goods by residents of a nearby informal settlement. 

