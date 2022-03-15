Another Durban factory goes up in flames, four workers suffer smoke inhalation

Firefighters are working to extinguish a factory fire in Durban in which four people have suffered smoke inhalation.

The blaze broke out in a building in Clairwood, a semi-industrial area south of the city.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they received several calls about the burning factory at about 1.30am.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find the fire department fighting the blaze,” he said.

“The fire is still active, though firefighters do have it under control. Four people have been treated for smoke inhalation after they helped to try to extinguish the blaze.”

Jamieson said the fire department and police will investigate the cause of the fire.

On Saturday firefighters battled a blaze at a tar manufacturing company in Hillary, west of Durban. The fire was contained after about three hours but it razed most of the building.