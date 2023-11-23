South Africa

Surprise inspection catches prison warder with suspected drugs

23 November 2023 - 07:11 By TimesLIVE
A prison warder was nabbed with substances believed to be drugs.
Image: 123RF/BELCHO NOCK

A Mpumalanga prison warder has been arrested with substances believed to be drugs including 93 tablets and three sachets.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the warder was at his post at the Paxton correctional centre in Witbank when he was unexpectedly visited by his supervisor at the facility's main gate.



The supervisor became suspicious when he noticed the warder's bag was full. 

The warder, aged 58, has been released on R3,000 bail. His case will be heard in the eMalahleni magistrate's court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

