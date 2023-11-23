A Mpumalanga prison warder has been arrested with substances believed to be drugs including 93 tablets and three sachets.
Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the warder was at his post at the Paxton correctional centre in Witbank when he was unexpectedly visited by his supervisor at the facility's main gate.
The supervisor became suspicious when he noticed the warder's bag was full.
The warder, aged 58, has been released on R3,000 bail. His case will be heard in the eMalahleni magistrate's court on Monday.
Surprise inspection catches prison warder with suspected drugs
Image: 123RF/BELCHO NOCK
