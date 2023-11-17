South Africa

R200m drug-related bust in Kya Sands

17 November 2023 - 08:00 By TimesLIVE
Gauteng police discovered products used to manufacture drugs with a street value of approximately R200m in Kya Sands, Johannesburg, on Thursday.

The consignment, stored in more than 360 bags, was found locked in a storage facility, said police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.

A 35-year-old suspect, who is a foreign national, was arrested and charged with dealing in a dangerous dependence producing substance.

"He is expected to appear before the Randburg magistrate's courts in due course."

Masondo said the bust came when officers conducting routine patrols noticed a car with a suspicious occupant.

"When they stopped and searched the driver, police found a bunch of keys in his possession. Preliminary investigation led the police to a storage facility. Inside the storage facility were scores of bags of a product used to manufacture drugs."

TimesLIVE

