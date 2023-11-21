South Africa

Date-rape drug from Nigeria found at Johannesburg's OR Tambo airport

21 November 2023 - 07:12
8.1kg of Rohypnol was detected concealed in a consignment of dried fish.
Image: Supplied:BMA environmental port health officials

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has discovered 8.1kg of Rohypnol concealed in a consignment of dried fish at OR Tambo International Airport's cargo terminal in Johannesburg.

Rohypnol is commonly known as a “date-rape” drug and is classified as a schedule 6 drug in South Africa.

A joint operation comprising BMA officials, SA Revenue Service customs officers and the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority uncovered the consignment that arrived on a flight from Nigeria on Monday.

The authority said a case is being registered with police.

BMA commissioner Michael Masiapato said the entity was committed to maintaining border law enforcement and had strict control measures in place to detect and prevent illegal activities.

TimesLIVE

