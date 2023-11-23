South Africa

WATCH | The Hawks brief media on crime investigations and outcomes

23 November 2023 - 10:15 By TIMESLIVE
Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya and his management team are briefing the media on Thursday.

The briefing is expected to “outline and take stock of milestones achieved during the second quarter of financial year 2023/2024.”

 

Manhunt under way after fatal shooting of Cape Town police captain

Hawks detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a police captain by gunmen at an informal settlement in Table View, Cape Town.
News
2 days ago

UIF to co-operate with authorities on alleged corruption

The Unemployment Insurance Fund says it will co-operate with law enforcement agencies on investigations into alleged corruption related to its labour ...
News
2 days ago

Hawks nab school principal in connection with Umlazi cop killing

A third suspect, a school principal, has been arrested in connection with the assassination of police officer Capt Zwelakhe Thomas Ntombela at his ...
News
3 days ago
