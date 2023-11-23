Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya and his management team are briefing the media on Thursday.
The briefing is expected to “outline and take stock of milestones achieved during the second quarter of financial year 2023/2024.”
TimesLIVE
WATCH | The Hawks brief media on crime investigations and outcomes
Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya and his management team are briefing the media on Thursday.
The briefing is expected to “outline and take stock of milestones achieved during the second quarter of financial year 2023/2024.”
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Manhunt under way after fatal shooting of Cape Town police captain
UIF to co-operate with authorities on alleged corruption
Hawks nab school principal in connection with Umlazi cop killing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos