South Africa

Manhunt under way after fatal shooting of Cape Town police captain

20 November 2023 - 15:19 By TIMESLIVE
The gunmen fled with the police officer's firearm. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Hawks detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a police captain by gunmen at an informal settlement in Table View, Cape Town. 

“Western Cape police are reeling in shock after the murder of one of their colleagues on Sunday afternoon in Table View,” said police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa. 

The officer was attached to the Table View police station. The suspects fled the scene with the officer’s firearm. 

“The circumstances surrounding the shooting incident are the subject of a police investigation in the hands of DPCI [Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation] detectives, with the motive expected to be unravelled as the investigation unfolds,” said Potelwa. 

“Western Cape police management are saddened by this attack on a police officer. Messages of condolences were conveyed to the slain police captain’s family and colleagues.” 

The identity of the 54-year-old victim is yet to be released. 

