Black Friday buyers did not waste time on Friday as more than 160,000 transactions were made by 10am.
At Woodmead Retail Park, in the north of Johannesburg, queues were more than 2km long with people having arrived from 4.30am to get their hands on special offers.
This is what people in the queues had to say.
Listen here:
LISTEN | We need days like Black Friday in this economy, say customers
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Black Friday buyers did not waste time on Friday as more than 160,000 transactions were made by 10am.
At Woodmead Retail Park, in the north of Johannesburg, queues were more than 2km long with people having arrived from 4.30am to get their hands on special offers.
This is what people in the queues had to say.
Listen here:
Game vice-president of marketing Katherine Madley said online purchases had been overwhelming.
“We have seen a promising turnout from customers in-store nationwide, with many of them taking advantage of our extended trading hours. Online performance has been overwhelming on our Black Friday deals.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
WeBuyCars offering big Black Friday discounts with 'spin the wheel' campaign
WENDY KNOWLER | ‘Cooling off’ exclusions, Black Friday scams and cross-border travel tips
Black Friday: shopper splashes R120k vs average consumer spend of R700
From fake sites to faux gift cards: Tips to spot all the scams this Black Friday
EDITORIAL | Let’s hope wise heads prevail on Black Friday
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos