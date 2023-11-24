South Africa

LISTEN | We need days like Black Friday in this economy, say customers

24 November 2023 - 15:39
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Tolakele Hlawu at Woodmead Retail Park in Johannesburg, where people went to take advantage of the Black Friday sale.
Tolakele Hlawu at Woodmead Retail Park in Johannesburg, where people went to take advantage of the Black Friday sale.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Black Friday buyers did not waste time on Friday as more than 160,000 transactions were made by 10am. 

At Woodmead Retail Park, in the north of Johannesburg, queues were more than 2km long with people having arrived from 4.30am to get their hands on special offers. 

This is what people in the queues had to say. 

Listen here:

Game vice-president of marketing Katherine Madley said online purchases had been overwhelming. 

“We have seen a promising turnout from customers in-store nationwide, with many of them taking advantage of our extended trading hours. Online performance has been overwhelming on our Black Friday deals.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

WeBuyCars offering big Black Friday discounts with 'spin the wheel' campaign

WeBuyCars is running a "spin the wheel" Black Friday campaign at its 15 branches nationwide from November 24 to 27.
Motoring
3 hours ago

WENDY KNOWLER | ‘Cooling off’ exclusions, Black Friday scams and cross-border travel tips

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use.
News
6 hours ago

Black Friday: shopper splashes R120k vs average consumer spend of R700

Black Friday buyers did not waste time on Friday as more than 160,000 transactions were made by 10am, with the largest purchase by an individual ...
News
7 hours ago

From fake sites to faux gift cards: Tips to spot all the scams this Black Friday

An expert weighs in on how you can shop until you drop without falling for the cybercriminals in waiting.
Lifestyle
8 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Let’s hope wise heads prevail on Black Friday

The spending bonanza may be good for the economy, but it shouldn’t be at the expense of consumers’ economic wellbeing
Opinion & Analysis
19 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Eskom under fire over ‘preoccupation’ with logo redesign amid stage 6 power cuts South Africa
  2. Mother of four killed, 3-year-old hospitalised — will Westbury gun violence ... South Africa
  3. Woman defrauded in love scam withdrew all her 'dirty money' and kept it in ... South Africa
  4. LISTEN | We need days like Black Friday in this economy, say customers South Africa
  5. 350 people displaced after shacks built at disused Pretoria factory catch fire South Africa

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct