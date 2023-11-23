Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Let’s hope wise heads prevail on Black Friday

The spending bonanza may be good for the economy, but it shouldn’t be at the expense of consumers’ economic wellbeing

23 November 2023 - 21:53

Black Friday is a great temptation for cash-strapped South Africans, hungry for special deals that can save them some rands and cents. But if it is not approached with caution, it could plunge consumers into a black hole of credit near impossible to crawl out of...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. POLL | Will you buy anything this Black Friday? South Africa
  2. Black Friday deals: Save up to R1,500 on new Tecno and itel smartphones Lifestyle
  3. Maximise your Black Friday savings with Standard Bank UCount Rewards Lifestyle
  4. Black Friday: hope for retailers and economy, red light for the indebted and ... South Africa
  5. 7 Black Friday bargains to satisfy your wanderlust Travel

Latest

  1. EDITORIAL | Let’s hope wise heads prevail on Black Friday Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Koko’s hollow victory sounds a death knell for post-Zondo quest for ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Corporal punishment has rightly been banished, but what are the ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JENNIFER PLATT | I spy with my little eye Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | A day in the life of a death campus Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct