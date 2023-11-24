As with most crazy sales, Black Friday brings out the shopaholic in many of us. With deals coming in for today and on Cyber Monday, this also is a great time to shop for Christmas presents .
However, as consumers turn to online shopping, it is essential to be vigilant because cybercrime peaks during the Black Friday period. With most scams extending well into the festive season, cybercriminals often have intentions that are far from festive.
Shoppers tend to be more relaxed during the festive season, making them more susceptible to overlooking suspicious online activity, and the abundance of special offers and deals makes scams more believable.
According to a report by Interpol, online scams pose one of the most significant threats to consumers in terms of cybercrime, and they are expected to rise during Black Friday and the holiday season.
To help consumers stay safe, it is essential to know the common cybercrimes and how to avoid falling victim to them.
CEO of Indwe, Peter Olyott, gives us insight on cybercrimes to be aware of and what to avoid.
From fake sites to faux gift cards: Tips to spot all the scams this Black Friday
Expert weighs in on how to shop without falling for cybercriminals
FAKE WEBSITES
These are designed to mimic authentic brands and can be challenging to identify as scams. However, they often feature deals and sales that appear too good to be true. When unsuspecting shoppers click on the deals and provide their banking details, cybercriminals seize the opportunity to steal sensitive information.
PHISHING SCHEMES
These involve sending emails that deceive recipients into downloading attachments, follow links, or log into accounts. With the flood of holiday-related emails during this season, it is easy for phishing emails to go undetected.
FAKE GIFT CARDS
These are a profitable method for cybercriminals to steal money. Unlike credit cards, it is nearly impossible to get a charge back on gift card transactions. Scammers employ different tactics, such as posing as legitimate companies and requesting payment in the form of a gift card, setting up fake gift card activation sites to collect personal information and offering fake discounted gift cards on third-party websites.
Here are three tips from Olyott to ensure your cybersecurity keeps you safe online during Black Friday and the holiday season:
He said: “Given the increasing sophistication and escalation of cybercrime, we strongly encourage consumers to exercise caution while shopping online during the holiday season. By remaining alert for anything suspicious, you can protect yourself from falling victim to cybercrime so you can enjoy a happy and safe festive season.”
