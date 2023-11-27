Man arrested for ‘planning hit on KZN cop who is clamping down on drugs’

A 61-year-old man arrested for alleged incitement to commit murder and conspiracy to kill Umzinyathi district police commissioner Maj-Gen Francis Slambert is expected to appear in the Newcastle regional court on Monday.
The suspect, alleged to be a feared drug lord in the area, was arrested on Sunday by the KwaZulu-Natal organised crime team.
Slambert, who took the reins in the Umzinyathi district a year ago, survived at least two assassination attempts on her life between May and August 2023.
“As a new broom which was sweeping clean, Maj-Gen Slambert’s operations seemed to have destabilised the suspect’s clandestine operations,” said police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda.
The suspect allegedly sourced the services of two hitmen to end her life.
Netshiunda said the matter was reported to police and the provincial organised crime unit was tasked with the investigations.
“With the police able to present a strong case to the court, the suspect’s warrant of arrest was granted by the Newcastle regional curt, leading to the suspect’s arrest at his home in Dundee. During the arrest police seized the suspect’s licensed hunting rifle for further investigations.”
Netshiunda said the man was also allegedly found in possession of police and court date stamps.
