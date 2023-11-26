South Africa is denying its crime catastrophe, says former ID head
Households spend more on security than health, education as crime takes toll
26 November 2023 - 00:00
South Africa’s prosecuting authority faces a “skills catastrophe” as crime gets out of hand, according to prosecutions expert Hermione Cronje. She spoke this week as a World Bank study revealed that crime shaves off 10% of South Africa’s GDP, with one in eight businesses being affected by the scourge. ..
