A Cape Town water and sanitation team are being hailed as heroes for rescuing a baby trapped in a burning house, evacuating the family and dousing the blaze with equipment normally used to fix sewers.
The team, dispatched to repair a blocked sewer in Athlone last Monday, was forced to leave the area after a shooting incident and spotted the burning house while driving along Klipfontein Road.
They split up to evacuate the parents and three small children, while two officials climbed on the garage roof, broke a window and rescued the couple’s two-month-old baby from an upstairs bedroom.
“The team then went on to put out the fire, using non-potable water which was available in their jet combination truck, normally used to respond to sewer blockages,” the city said on Tuesday.
Cape Town sanitation team hailed as heroes for saving family from burning house
Image: Supplied
The blaze was extinguished by Lee-Roy Sheldon, Gideon Tyman, Naziem de Jager, Verona Joseph, Ismail Boer, Quinton Sakala, Faeeza Malherbe and Claudia Josias by the time the fire department arrived.
“The heroism that this team displayed shows how officials are every day working together, towards truly making Cape Town a city of hope,” said water and sanitation MMC Zahid Badroodien.
“Also commendable is the sincerity and care for the wellbeing of the family in their time of need.”
Members of the sanitation team later sponsored essential items for the affected family.
TimesLIVE
