South Africa

LISTEN | Power manipulation? Schedules don’t correspond with cuts, say experts

28 November 2023 - 05:45
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Load-shedding stages are higher than those being announced. File photo.
Load-shedding stages are higher than those being announced. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Energy analysts say ordinary citizens experience higher stages of load-shedding than Eskom announces because businesses and industry are prioritised.

Listen to industry analysts:

They say municipalities add more hours to Eskom schedules so that stage 6 can end up being a stage 8 when municipalities add their hours.

Chris Yelland, Lungile Mashele and Liziwe McDaid say the schedules don’t align with what is being implemented.

ANC politicians have vowed load-shedding will end next month, but the analysts are pessimistic.

Yelland says it’s unpredictable as breakdowns are unplanned and politicians are making empty promises before the elections. Strategic lead at The Green Connection, McDaid, says it’s unlikely Eskom will be able to stay off load-shedding, despite industry shutting down during the festive season. Mashele said Eskom may suspend load-shedding by a few days but will certainly not end this December or any time soon. 

City Power denies it implemented stage 8 load-shedding instead of 6

Under-fire City Power has denied reports it implemented stage 8 power cuts rather than the announced stage 6 load-shedding at the weekend.
News
11 hours ago

City Power load-shedding chaos: areas hit 3 times between 2pm and midnight

City Power has revised the load-shedding schedule, which has been a source of public outcry in recent weeks since it took over from Eskom.
News
5 days ago

Eskom confirms stage 4 load-shedding until Saturday morning

Eskom has announced stage 4 load-shedding until Saturday morning, hardly a day after the country moved from crippling stage 6 power cuts to a mix of ...
News
16 hours ago

LISTEN | Mbalula backtracks on ending load-shedding by December, blames sabotage

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has backtracked on his claim that load-shedding will end next month.
Politics
14 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Miners injured in lift accident at Implats shaft in North West South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Power manipulation? Schedules don’t correspond with cuts, say experts South Africa
  3. Government urged to help bring SA engineers held in Equatorial Guinea home South Africa
  4. Winde unveils violence unit that uses health data from clinics to fight crime News
  5. Haitu ‘sets record straight’ on ‘unfair’ suspension of nurses at Thelle ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Alejandro Garnacho has the potential to do some amazing things – Erik ten Hag
EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...