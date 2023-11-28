They say municipalities add more hours to Eskom schedules so that stage 6 can end up being a stage 8 when municipalities add their hours.
Chris Yelland, Lungile Mashele and Liziwe McDaid say the schedules don’t align with what is being implemented.
ANC politicians have vowed load-shedding will end next month, but the analysts are pessimistic.
Yelland says it’s unpredictable as breakdowns are unplanned and politicians are making empty promises before the elections. Strategic lead at The Green Connection, McDaid, says it’s unlikely Eskom will be able to stay off load-shedding, despite industry shutting down during the festive season. Mashele said Eskom may suspend load-shedding by a few days but will certainly not end this December or any time soon.
LISTEN | Power manipulation? Schedules don’t correspond with cuts, say experts
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Energy analysts say ordinary citizens experience higher stages of load-shedding than Eskom announces because businesses and industry are prioritised.
Listen to industry analysts:
They say municipalities add more hours to Eskom schedules so that stage 6 can end up being a stage 8 when municipalities add their hours.
Chris Yelland, Lungile Mashele and Liziwe McDaid say the schedules don’t align with what is being implemented.
ANC politicians have vowed load-shedding will end next month, but the analysts are pessimistic.
Yelland says it’s unpredictable as breakdowns are unplanned and politicians are making empty promises before the elections. Strategic lead at The Green Connection, McDaid, says it’s unlikely Eskom will be able to stay off load-shedding, despite industry shutting down during the festive season. Mashele said Eskom may suspend load-shedding by a few days but will certainly not end this December or any time soon.
City Power denies it implemented stage 8 load-shedding instead of 6
City Power load-shedding chaos: areas hit 3 times between 2pm and midnight
Eskom confirms stage 4 load-shedding until Saturday morning
LISTEN | Mbalula backtracks on ending load-shedding by December, blames sabotage
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos