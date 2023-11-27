Politics

LISTEN | Mbalula backtracks on ending load-shedding by December, blames sabotage

27 November 2023 - 17:05
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has backtracked on his claim that load-shedding will end next month. A few months ago, on several occasions, Mbalula was adamant load-shedding would be a thing of the past by December.

Listen to Mbalula's recent comments on load-shedding:

In January, during the ANC’s 111th anniversary celebrations, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced five “urgent priorities to put citizens first”. These included eradicating corruption, ending load-shedding, expropriating land and building an inclusive economy. 

In one of the instances, Mbalula in July, while sharing outcomes from an NEC meeting, expressed the party’s confidence that rolling blackouts would end by December.

Last week Eskom announced the implementation of stage 6 load-shedding, blaming depleted emergency reserves.

Mbalula was speaking at the South African National Civics Organisation national conference at the Durban International Convention Centre at the weekend.

TimesLIVE

