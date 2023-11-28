South Africa

Stage 6 returns at 8pm and then mix of stages 4, 6 from Wednesday morning

28 November 2023 - 16:54 By TImesLIVE
South Africans have been warned to brace for stage 6 load-shedding from 8pm tonight. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

It's back to stage 6 power cuts for South Africans as Eskom announced it would implement the high stage of load-shedding from Tuesday evening “to replenish emergency reserves”.

The embattled power utility said: “Stage 4 load-shedding will continue to be implemented until 8pm today [Tuesday]. Thereafter, stage 6 will be implemented until 5am on Wednesday, followed by Stage 4 load-shedding until 8pm.”

It said the pattern will be repeated daily until Saturday morning. Unplanned outages increased by 401MW to 15,825MW, while planned maintenance increased by 555MW to 6,835MW of generation capacity in the past 24 hours.

Eskom said 1,300MW of generation capacity was returned to service in the last 24 hours.

TimesLIVE

