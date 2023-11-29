South Africa

Stages 5 and 6 load-shedding return as Eskom grid takes strain

29 November 2023 - 06:22 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Eskom says the heightened stages of enforced power outages are due to insufficient generation capacity and the need to further replenish emergency reserves. File image
Eskom says the heightened stages of enforced power outages are due to insufficient generation capacity and the need to further replenish emergency reserves. File image
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Stage 5 load-shedding is in force until 8pm on Wednesday when stage 6 will be implemented. 

The daytime outages were at stage 4 on Tuesday.

The heightened stages of enforced power outages are due to insufficient generation capacity and the need to further replenish emergency reserves, Eskom said.

Load-shedding at stage 5 will apply between 5am and 8pm, with stage 6 in force from 8pm to 5am.

This pattern will be repeated daily until Saturday morning.

Eskom's announcement comes hours after the energy utility said Kusile's unit 2 was synchronised into the grid.

“This marks another significant milestone in the Eskom generation operational recovery plan which aims at increasing the energy availability factor to 70% by March 2025.

“The unit will add 800MW to the grid.

“The additional three units provide 2,400MW, which translates to two-and-a-half stages of load-shedding. With the three units back in service, Kusile in total will be generating 3,200MW.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

LISTEN | Power manipulation? Schedules don’t correspond with cuts, say experts

Energy analysts say ordinary citizens experience higher stages of load-shedding than Eskom announces because businesses and industry are prioritised.
News
1 day ago

Up to 3,500 jobs at risk in steel industry as Eskom, Transnet failures bite

A retrenchment process potentially affecting 3,500 people has started at ArcelorMittal South Africa, which says its operations have been affected by ...
News
21 hours ago

New power units to come online soon to lessen load-shedding intensity, says Ramokgopa

There has been improvement in the replenishment of emergency reserves and return to service of a number of generating units on Friday and Saturday ...
News
2 days ago

VW executive worried about future of firm's SA operations

A senior Volkswagen executive involved in a global cost-cutting strategy said on Friday that he was “very worried” about the future of the company's ...
Business Times
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. R19bn lost but BRPs want more billions to avoid Post Office closure South Africa
  3. 5-million Sassa beneficiaries could stop getting grants at Post Office as ... South Africa
  4. Volkswagen SA boss says brand is not leaving our shores news
  5. Parkmore reeling after ‘special, unique’ teacher’s murder at sports club during ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Alejandro Garnacho has the potential to do some amazing things – Erik ten Hag
EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...