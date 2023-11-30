Five men accused of robbing a German tourist who is still missing nine months after the incident on a hiking trail in Cape Town were expected to appear in court again on Thursday.
Nick Frischke, 22, went missing in February on the trail in Hangberg, Hout Bay.
The suspects were allegedly found in possession of his cellphone, backpack and credit card after he disappeared. They are appearing in the Wynberg regional court.
Jason Adonis, Melvin Geunantin, Petersen van Roy and Carlo Geunantin were named as Ighsaan Fisher’s co-accused after being charged with aggravated robbery.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “They are expected to be handed a consolidated charge sheet with 10 charges, including performing acts aimed at bringing about a pattern of criminal activity, four counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, housebreaking, three counts of illegal possession of firearms and a count of illegal possession of ammunition.”
Ntabazalila added the NPA had received a media query recently involving a tourist who believed they had spotted a young man resembling Frischke in Plettenberg Bay.
“Apparently the young man looked confused, according to the tourist, and repeatedly kept on saying in German, '112 kommen, 112 kommen', which is an emergency number in Germany.
“We have responded that police have received several such tips/sightings and they have followed up on the information but it has not yielded any results,” he added.
TimesLIVE
Five robbery suspects back in court in missing German tourist case
Image: SAPS
TimesLIVE
