South Africa

Five robbery suspects back in court in missing German tourist case

30 November 2023 - 12:37 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Nick Frischke left his belongings at an Airbnb in Cape Town and never returned.
Nick Frischke left his belongings at an Airbnb in Cape Town and never returned.
Image: SAPS

Five men accused of robbing a German tourist who is still missing nine months after the incident on a hiking trail in Cape Town were expected to appear in court again on Thursday.

Nick Frischke, 22, went missing in February on the trail in Hangberg, Hout Bay.

The suspects were allegedly found in possession of his cellphone, backpack and credit card after he disappeared. They are appearing in the Wynberg regional court.

Jason Adonis, Melvin Geunantin, Petersen van Roy and Carlo Geunantin were named as Ighsaan Fisher’s co-accused after being charged with aggravated robbery. 

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “They are expected to be handed a consolidated charge sheet with 10 charges, including performing acts aimed at bringing about a pattern of criminal activity, four counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, housebreaking, three counts of illegal possession of firearms and a count of illegal possession of ammunition.” 

Ntabazalila added the NPA had received a media query recently involving a tourist who believed they had spotted a young man resembling Frischke in Plettenberg Bay. 

“Apparently the young man looked confused, according to the tourist, and repeatedly kept on saying in German, '112 kommen, 112 kommen', which is an emergency number in Germany.

“We have responded that police have received several such tips/sightings and they have followed up on the information but it has not yielded any results,” he added.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Credit card found as search goes on for German tourist in Cape Town

Police say it’s too early to link stolen goods and suspects to his disappearance.
News
9 months ago

Cape Town residents hold night vigil after German tourist disappears

Residents of the Hout Bay community in Cape Town held a candlelight vigil on Wednesday evening as the search continued for a 22-year-old German who ...
News
8 months ago

WATCH | Mapping tourist’s final steps one month after he went missing in Cape Town

It’s a month since 22-year-old German tourist Nick Frischke went missing after setting off on a hike alone in Hangberg, Cape Town, on February 15.
News
8 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Heatwave expected to resurface this weekend South Africa
  3. Africa’s new online foreign exchange system will enable cross-border payments ... South Africa
  4. Ex-OCJ senior managers linked to R225m IT contract granted R10k bail South Africa
  5. 'The murder of a child touches a community' — tributes for mother and son ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Murderer slaps police officer after guilty verdict in court
South Africa's rugby captain Siya Kolisi eats snails