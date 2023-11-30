South Africa

Slight improvement in load-shedding

30 November 2023 - 12:35 By TimesLIVE
Load-shedding has been reduced to stage 3. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Eskom's enforced power outages have moved to a lower stage 3 during the day on Thursday before higher stages apply for the evening cycle.

Stage 3 load-shedding was implemented from 10am to 4pm. Stage 4 will then kick in until 8pm, when stage 5 will be implemented. This will be until 5am on Friday, the power utility said.

