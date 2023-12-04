North West police arrested a 46-year-old suspect for allegedly attacking an off-duty female police officer.
The suspect is expected to appear in the Rustenburg magistrate's court on Monday to face charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and malicious damage to property.
According to police the suspect was arrested after he and his companions allegedly attacked and assaulted the police officer near a taxi rank in Rustenburg on Thursday.
“According to information available at this stage the suspects, who are taxi patrollers, assaulted the police officer on suspicion her boyfriend is a Bolt taxi operator. During the incident, the police officer's spectacles worth R6,000 were damaged,” said police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone.
Mokgwabone said preliminary investigations revealed the suspect is allegedly linked to cases of hijacking, kidnapping and extortion.
TimesLIVE
Taxi patroller arrested in connection with assault of female police officer
Image: 123rf / arfo
North West police arrested a 46-year-old suspect for allegedly attacking an off-duty female police officer.
The suspect is expected to appear in the Rustenburg magistrate's court on Monday to face charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and malicious damage to property.
According to police the suspect was arrested after he and his companions allegedly attacked and assaulted the police officer near a taxi rank in Rustenburg on Thursday.
“According to information available at this stage the suspects, who are taxi patrollers, assaulted the police officer on suspicion her boyfriend is a Bolt taxi operator. During the incident, the police officer's spectacles worth R6,000 were damaged,” said police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone.
Mokgwabone said preliminary investigations revealed the suspect is allegedly linked to cases of hijacking, kidnapping and extortion.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Controversial ‘amaPanyazas’ crash brand-new government-owned BMWs
OPINION | Nine out of 10 South African criminals reoffend, while in Finland it’s 1 in 3. This is why
Former KwaZulu-Natal government spokesperson Jeffrey Zikhali gunned down
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos