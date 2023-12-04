South Africa

Taxi patroller arrested in connection with assault of female police officer

04 December 2023 - 08:05
Police have arrested a suspect for allegedly attacking a female police officer. File photo.
Image: 123rf / arfo

North West police arrested a 46-year-old suspect for allegedly attacking an off-duty female police officer.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Rustenburg magistrate's court on Monday to face charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and malicious damage to property.

According to police the suspect was arrested after he and his companions allegedly attacked and assaulted the police officer near a taxi rank in Rustenburg on Thursday. 

“According to information available at this stage the suspects, who are taxi patrollers, assaulted the police officer on suspicion her boyfriend is a Bolt taxi operator. During the incident, the police officer's spectacles worth R6,000 were damaged,” said police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone.

Mokgwabone said preliminary investigations revealed the suspect is allegedly linked to cases of hijacking, kidnapping and extortion.

TimesLIVE

