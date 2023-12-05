South Africa

DA KZN councillor for uMngeni shot dead in Mpophomeni township

05 December 2023 - 22:30 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
DA councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu died in a hail of bullets in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.
Image: Supplied

The DA is mourning the death of Nhlalayenza Ndlovu, its proportional representative councillor in the uMngeni municipality.

He was gunned down in Mpophomeni township on Tuesday night.

In a statement, the party’s provincial leader Francois Rodgers said the exact circumstances around Ndlovu’s death were unknown.

The Midlands municipality is the sole council governed by the party in the province. It had been previously governed by the ANC.

Ndlovu had previously lead the caucus in Mooi Mpofana before moving to uMngeni council.

“We urge the police to bring the killers of Ndlovu to book without delay,” said Rodgers.

It was understood that Midlands EMS Howick advanced life support paramedics, along with two Midlands EMS ambulances, were dispatched to the Mpophomeni area after reports of the shooting.

Paramedics arrived to find that Ndlovu had numerous gunshot wounds. 

He was declared dead at the scene.

