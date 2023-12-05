South Africa

POLL | Should hotels that have master keys or universal key cards do away with them?

05 December 2023 - 10:59 By Rethabile Radebe
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A guest at a Cape Town hotel feared for her safety when a male staff member entered her room while she was sleeping. File photo.
A guest at a Cape Town hotel feared for her safety when a male staff member entered her room while she was sleeping. File photo.
Image: 123rf

Do you feel safe knowing hotel staff can enter your room at any time because they have universal key cards and master keys?

With the festive season in full swing, many holidaymakers will book into hotels, Airbnbs and guest houses, and for them to enjoy their stay, service providers need to ensure guests feel safe. 

This comes after a guest booked into a Marriott hotel in Cape Town complained that a staff member entered her room at midnight, causing her to panic and fear for her safety.

The guest took to X to share her experience.

“I was woken up by a strange man walking into my hotel room. The noise from the door was loud enough to wake me up.

“He is a staff member and has a universal key card. I started shouting at him as soon as he was in my line of sight. I am so scared,” said the guest who goes by the username @Goddess_Sal on the social media platform.

The hotel employee said he was checking the room's occupation status.

The hotel said it was a “genuine error” and apologised.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Hotel group apologises to shaken guest after midnight scare in Cape Town

A leading hotel group has apologised to a startled guest who woke as a "strange man" entered her room just before midnight in Cape Town, saying it ...
News
20 hours ago

All CCTV cameras are now working, says eThekwini municipality

Amid the influx of travellers expected to flock to Durban this festive season, the eThekwini municipality has assured residents and holidaymakers ...
News
22 hours ago

Durban hopes to net 1-million visitors this festive season

Law enforcement has been beefed up in eThekwini in anticipation of about 1-million visitors this festive season, with the hotel occupancy rate ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Former KPMG partner found guilty of misconduct on VBS loan admits guilt South Africa
  3. Sting operation thwarts 'trafficking' of 443 children from Zimbabwe to SA in 42 ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | 'I wish for improvement': South Africans have their say on Mandela's ... South Africa
  5. Eastern Cape women arrested for ‘firing’ shots at funeral, injuring one South Africa

Latest Videos

Nelson Mandela's Legacy: Aspirations and Reflections on Soweto's Vilakazi Street
Racial slur used in live stream