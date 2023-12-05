Do you feel safe knowing hotel staff can enter your room at any time because they have universal key cards and master keys?
With the festive season in full swing, many holidaymakers will book into hotels, Airbnbs and guest houses, and for them to enjoy their stay, service providers need to ensure guests feel safe.
This comes after a guest booked into a Marriott hotel in Cape Town complained that a staff member entered her room at midnight, causing her to panic and fear for her safety.
The guest took to X to share her experience.
“I was woken up by a strange man walking into my hotel room. The noise from the door was loud enough to wake me up.
“He is a staff member and has a universal key card. I started shouting at him as soon as he was in my line of sight. I am so scared,” said the guest who goes by the username @Goddess_Sal on the social media platform.
POLL | Should hotels that have master keys or universal key cards do away with them?
The hotel employee said he was checking the room's occupation status.
The hotel said it was a “genuine error” and apologised.
