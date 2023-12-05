‘You support Operation Dudula, you can’t sit on this inquiry’: recusal argued in Usindiso commission

Furthering the allegations against Dudula, it was noted that some of the affidavits alluded to an allegation that people affiliated to them had started the fire.
Evidence leader, advocate Ishmael Semenya, made a stern statement that the call for the recusal is uncontested, unopposed.
“There is nobody who is advancing an argument or a contention that suggests a relief sought in the application is ill-founded, unsupportable. This application provokes no legal controversy. There is a legal precedence on how to deal with a recusal matter. The confluence of purpose is the same as that of commissioner Makhubela.
“The allegations are irrefutable. The tweets are his. There is no ambiguity in the language, and they are associated with Operation Dudula. It’s clear, if we accept the facts as we must, and accept the law, that commissioner Makhubela must be recused,” said Semenya.
Among those who died in the fire were 21 Malawians, 53 Tanzanians and one Zimbabwean. Based on this, Semenya said: “Then you tell their family that this issue is going to be decided by commissioner Makhubela, whose xenophobia is as pronounced and unrefuted.”
“Someone who supports the organisation should not be on the commission,” Semenya added.
Makhubela and Semenya had engaged in a spat over who must ultimately determine his recusal.
The drawn-out legal brawl sought to also clarify if the chairperson of the commission must be the main person to make the decision, and whether by taking his stance, Semenya was still operating within the ambit of his role in the commission.
Earlier, legal representative for SERI advocate Jason Brickhill argued that Makhubela’s sentiments on social media might affect the commission’s ability to reach an unbiased conclusion in the inquiry.
“In the first instance, it is the responsibility of the individual member to recuse himself. This relates to the statement on X/Twitter that caused discomfort on bias. The facts have been placed on record, there is nothing to impugn what took place. It’s not a matter of how you and I might feel but a matter of impartiality in the judiciary,” said Brickhill.
