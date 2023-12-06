Most medical interns placed, state takes tough line on choice

Most doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other health professionals required to do internships and community service in deserving areas have been told where to report, the health department says.
The department said it received 10,386 applications, of which 9,395 were placed.
“Most posts were allocated to rural and underserved areas in line with the philosophy of promoting access to universal healthcare. Therefore, applicants are encouraged to take up those positions where they are allocated to serve the people of South Africa.
“The department has tried hard to accommodate the applicant choices of placement. However, it is impossible for everyone to be placed according to their choice areas and provinces of preference.”
This comes as some medical professionals flagged a lack of communication, saying they were waiting to hear where to go in January, while others said they had hoped to stay within the province in which they live to support ailing parents and care for children.
