South Africa

Most medical interns placed, state takes tough line on choice

06 December 2023 - 08:47 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The health department said it is impossible for everyone to be placed according to their choice areas and provinces of preference. File photo.
The health department said it is impossible for everyone to be placed according to their choice areas and provinces of preference. File photo.
Image: UPSPLASH/RAWPIXEL

Most doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other health professionals required to do internships and community service in deserving areas have been told where to report, the health department says.

The department said it received 10,386 applications, of which 9,395 were placed.

“Most posts were allocated to rural and underserved areas in line with the philosophy of promoting access to universal healthcare. Therefore, applicants are encouraged to take up those positions where they are allocated to serve the people of South Africa.

“The department has tried hard to accommodate the applicant choices of placement. However, it is impossible for everyone to be placed according to their choice areas and provinces of preference.”

This comes as some medical professionals flagged a lack of communication, saying they were waiting to hear where to go in January, while others said they had hoped to stay within the province in which they live to support ailing parents and care for children. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Medic interns express frustration as health department is silent on 2024 placements

Frustration mounts for some medical interns who need to be placed for community service as they have not received communication from the national ...
News
1 day ago

When water is cut, health care goes down the drain

Hundreds of surgeries cancelled as taps run dry at Gauteng public hospitals
News
2 weeks ago

People living with HIV decreasing, but more needs to be done: survey

In 2023 there are still new HIV infections and deaths from HIV because patients have either not started treatment, started it too late or not stayed ...
News
1 week ago

HPSCA must protect its integrity by following through on charges against ‘Dr’ Matthew Lani

The withdrawal of the charges does not end the matter — they can still be reinstated after more evidence is provided
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Former KPMG partner found guilty of misconduct on VBS loan admits guilt South Africa
  3. Sting operation thwarts 'trafficking' of 443 children from Zimbabwe to SA in 42 ... South Africa
  4. ‘Bus drivers should have been arrested’: Motsoaledi on Zimbabwe minors travel ... South Africa
  5. Eastern Cape women arrested for ‘firing’ shots at funeral, injuring one South Africa

Latest Videos

Nelson Mandela's Legacy: Aspirations and Reflections on Soweto's Vilakazi Street
Racial slur used in live stream