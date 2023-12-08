At least 60 passengers were injured when the bus they were travelling in plunged off a cliff in Long Tom Pass in Mpumalanga on Friday afternoon.
Medics said the bus had apparently veered off the road.
Long Tom Pass is a mountain pass on the R37 between Lydenburg and Sabie.
Emer-G-Med paramedics and Netcare were on the scene and established an on-scene triage area.
No fatalities had been recorded at 5,30pm.
TimesLIVE
At least 60 injured as bus plunges off cliff in Long Tom Pass
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala
At least 60 passengers were injured when the bus they were travelling in plunged off a cliff in Long Tom Pass in Mpumalanga on Friday afternoon.
Medics said the bus had apparently veered off the road.
Long Tom Pass is a mountain pass on the R37 between Lydenburg and Sabie.
Emer-G-Med paramedics and Netcare were on the scene and established an on-scene triage area.
No fatalities had been recorded at 5,30pm.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Woman, 82, arrested for allegedly spending relative's RAF payout
Three matrics die, three critically injured in crash after 'pens down' party
IN PICS | Sombre memorial service for Implats miners who died in shaft accident
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos