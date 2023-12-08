South Africa

At least 60 injured as bus plunges off cliff in Long Tom Pass

08 December 2023 - 19:06 By TimesLIVE
Sixty people sustained injuries when their bus careened off Long Tom Pass and went down the cliff on Friday afternoon. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala

At least 60 passengers were injured when the bus they were travelling in plunged off a cliff in Long Tom Pass in Mpumalanga on Friday afternoon. 

Medics said the bus had apparently veered off the road.

Long Tom Pass is a mountain pass on the R37 between Lydenburg and Sabie.

Emer-G-Med paramedics and Netcare were on the scene and established an on-scene triage area. 

No fatalities had been recorded at 5,30pm.

