South Africa

Thieves mar return of Shosholoza Meyl train service

08 December 2023 - 13:51 By TimesLIVE
Prasa says it is determined to revive its long-distance services and will engage with Transnet on how to effectively combat cable theft. File photo.
Image: Prasa

The resumption of the Shosholoza Meyl rail service, with passengers booked to travel from Johannesburg to Cape Town, was marred by the theft of overhead wires in the Western Cape on Thursday night.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) said the train managed to arrive in Wellington on Friday morning, from where the journey would be completed by bus.

The trip had to be halted because of the discovery that soon after midnight overhead wires had been stolen between Kraaifontein and Muldersvlei, affecting the Wellington metro service.

Prasa said it was determined to revive its long-distance services and would engage with Transnet on how to effectively combat cable theft.

The intercity rail operation was suspended in 2021 but is rebooting with travel between Gauteng, Durban and Cape Town.

Shosholoza Meyl to resume Joburg to Durban and Cape Town services

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) on Friday confirmed the return of the Shosholoza Meyl train service from Johannesburg to Durban and Cape Town.
News
6 days ago

Earlier this week the company acknowledged it was facing several challenges, including the quality of infrastructure and a shortage of locomotives.

“This may result in delays and, in some cases, even cancellations,” it cautioned, but said contingency plans are in place for its mainline passenger services.

“Prasa believes acknowledging and addressing challenges openly is essential to rebuilding and maintaining trust in our service. We know long-distance travel via rail is the most affordable. During this phase of reintroducing the long-distance mainline passenger services, Prasa will provide regular updates on our progress and seek feedback from our passengers and other stakeholders,” the agency said.

“The agency is determined to deliver a reliable, safe and comfortable long-distance train experience.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Transnet woes force Anglo to cut production at Kumba Iron Ore unit

Kumba Iron Ore, a South African unit of global mining giant Anglo American, on Friday said it was cutting production over the next three years to ...
Business Times
3 hours ago

Unions and Prasa sign agreement for 5% wage increase after lengthy delays

The United National Transport Union and South African Transport and Allied Workers Union signed a wage agreement with the Passenger Rail Agency of ...
News
6 days ago

All aboard hi-tech train from KwaMashu to Durban

Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has officially launched the "most advanced" passenger train on the KwaMashu to Durban corridor, costing ...
News
2 months ago

Joburg pedestrian bridge collapse was a ‘disaster waiting to happen’

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) would not be drawn into commenting on whether their recent re-opening of a railway line between ...
News
2 months ago

Deserted land that mushroomed into informal settlement belongs to Prasa

The area has exploded to more than 200 shacks in recent years
News
2 months ago
Speech Bubbles

