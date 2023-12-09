South Africa

Eskom suspends load-shedding for a few hours on Saturday

09 December 2023 - 13:54 By TimesLIVE
Eskom suspended load-shedding for a few hours on Saturday due to improved generation capacity. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/123ucas

Eskom suspended load-shedding from midday until 5pm on Saturday due to improved generation capacity availability and adequate emergency reserves.

It said stage 2 load-shedding would resume from 5pm until 9pm after which it would be suspended again until 4pm on Sunday.

Eskom will publish the week outlook tomorrow afternoon and communicate should any significant changes occur,” it added.

