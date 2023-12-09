Eskom suspended load-shedding from midday until 5pm on Saturday due to improved generation capacity availability and adequate emergency reserves.
It said stage 2 load-shedding would resume from 5pm until 9pm after which it would be suspended again until 4pm on Sunday.
“Eskom will publish the week outlook tomorrow afternoon and communicate should any significant changes occur,” it added.
TimesLIVE
Eskom suspends load-shedding for a few hours on Saturday
Image: 123RF/123ucas
