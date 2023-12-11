South Africa

WATCH | Bhekisisa: Why these three women use anti-HIV pill, vaginal ring

11 December 2023 - 10:51 By BHEKISISA CENTRE FOR HEALTH JOURNALISM, Liz Fish and Tim Wege
About 500 people in South Africa get infected with HIV each day — a number Mbali Jonas from the Desmond Tutu Health Foundation wants to reduce to zero.

They’re doing this by telling youth about medications that can stop HIV infection.

We take you to their communities and show you how they work.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

