About 500 people in South Africa get infected with HIV each day — a number Mbali Jonas from the Desmond Tutu Health Foundation wants to reduce to zero.
They’re doing this by telling youth about medications that can stop HIV infection.
We take you to their communities and show you how they work.
WATCH | Bhekisisa: Why these three women use anti-HIV pill, vaginal ring
This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.
