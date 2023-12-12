Limpopo police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after the death of a police officer and his wife.
The couple was found dead in a pool of blood in their bedroom on Sunday.
The wife had three bullet wounds on her body while the officer had a head wound.
Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said police received a complaint about a shooting incident at Hlaneki village on Sunday at about 10.23pm.
Mashaba said a family member identified the couple as 39-year-old sergeant Sambo Mhlarhi of SAPS Giyani and his wife Suzan, 42.
He said the circumstances surrounding the shooting were being investigated and that domestic violence could not be ruled out.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe expressed sadness at the shooting.
Hadebe urged officers to make use of the Employee Health and Wellness Service to curb the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide.
“We have our unit that deals with psychological and spiritual support services, the Employee Health and Wellness (EHW) for the wellbeing of ourselves and our families. We urge our members to use these services at their disposal,” said Hadebe.
Police officer and wife found dead in a pool of blood in their home
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET
