South Africa

Municipal official allegedly kills traffic officer after finding him with his wife

16 April 2023 - 15:22
A municipal worker is charged with murder for allegedly shooting a traffic officer whom he found with his wife in Mbombela. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A Mpumalanga municipal official in charge of enforcing bylaws is expected to appear in court for the alleged murder of a traffic officer in Mbombela, 

It is reported the provincial traffic official and a lady friend booked into the Kwanyoni Lodge on the N4 just outside Mbombela on Saturday.

While in their chalet, the lady’s husband, a municipal official, allegedly showed up and kicked open the door, said Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Lucy Sekgothodi.

An altercation ensued and a broken beer bottle was found, she said.

“It is further alleged the traffic official ran out of the chalet and the husband followed him as he fired shots,” Sekgothodi said.

The traffic officer was shot twice and died from his wounds. The municipal official fled the scene.

The Mbombela-based Hawks phoned the suspect and convinced him to hand himself over to the police.

Police confiscated a firearm from the official.

“He was charged with murder and detained pending his first appearance. Investigations continue,” Sekgothodi said.

The suspect is to appear soon in the Mbombela magistrate's court.

TimesLIVE

