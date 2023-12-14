South Africa

Geologist arrested over R20m chrome stockpile

14 December 2023 - 07:57 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A stockpile of chrome was recovered by police. File image
A stockpile of chrome was recovered by police. File image
Image: Hawks

An operation by police and soldiers to disrupt illegal mining has led to the discovery of a R20m chrome stockpile in Limpopo.

A geologist, aged 63, was arrested at Steelpoort in Burgersfort after he was unable to produce a permit to be in possession of the chrome.

In another operation against illegal mining, six female suspects between the ages of 31 and 54 were arrested in the Selwane mining area in the Mopani district earlier this month. They allegedly supplied food and beverages to the illegal miners and are standing trial for contravention of the Immigration Act.

In the Northern Cape, two men were deported to Zimbabwe after being found with R28,990 in cash while travelling in a Colt bakkie. The money was seized in April as possible proceeds of crime from illegal mining activity in the Namaqua area. Two preservation orders were obtained this month in the Springbok magistrate`s court.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

172 suspects arrested as fight against illegal mining continues

The Hawks have arrested another 172 illegal mining suspects.
News
2 weeks ago

Big bribes, illegal guns: Inside the world of the ‘coal mafia’

Syndicates hijack vital coal supplies destined for Eskom power stations.
News
1 year ago

Hawks recover chrome worth R600,000 from Limpopo village

Police said stockpiles were discovered in Tjibeng on Thursday.
News
1 year ago

Sars declares coal war

Raids this week in five provinces on 30 addresses including mines, offices and unregulated coal yards alleged to be involved in the stealing and ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. POLL | After crashing 22 BMWs, amaPanyaza now recognised as traffic cops — are ... South Africa
  2. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  3. Government is failing us on undocumented migrants: Gauteng police chief Mawela South Africa
  4. Cape winelands airport could double tourists with wine-tasting, vineyards South Africa
  5. Beitbridge fence builders must pay back their profits, orders high court South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africa's Afro-pop sensation Zahara dies aged 36
South Africa opts for nuclear power as part of measures to address electricity ...