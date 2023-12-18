South Africa

eMedia channels to remain on DStv for now: Competition Tribunal

18 December 2023 - 19:30
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The Competition Tribunal has extended an interim relief order granted against MultiChoice, meaning eMedia’s television channels e.tv Extra, eToonz, eMovies and eMovies Extra are to remain on DStv, for now. Stock photo.
The Competition Tribunal has extended an interim relief order granted against MultiChoice, meaning eMedia’s television channels e.tv Extra, eToonz, eMovies and eMovies Extra are to remain on DStv, for now. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/SIMPSON33

The Competition Tribunal on Monday granted an application by eMedia Investments to extend an interim relief order granted against MultiChoice .   

This means eMedia’s television channels e.tv Extra, eToonz, eMovies and eMovies Extra are to remain on the DStv broadcast satellite platform, owned by MultiChoice, for now.   

The interim relief, which was granted by the Competition Appeal Court in August last year after an appeal against the tribunal’s decision not to grant interim relief in May last year, interdicts MultiChoice from removing the four eMedia channels from the DStv bouquets which they are part of.   

The interim order was first extended by the tribunal, by agreement between eMedia and MultiChoice, until July 31 this year.   

The tribunal’s order further extends the interim relief for six months from Monday or pending the conclusion of a hearing into the complaint referral filed by eMedia with the tribunal, whichever occurs first.  

MultiChoice opposed the extension application. The tribunal’s reasons for its decision will be issued later. 

MultiChoice has, since 2017, acquired, marketed and distributed the four channels on DStv under an agreement.

MultiChoice refused to renew the agreement last year. eMedia submitted, among other things, that MultiChoice’s refusal to carry the discontinued channels amounted to “abuse of dominance”. MultiChoice argued the decision not to renew the channels was for commercial reasons. 

The hearing is to take place in August 2024. 

TimesLIVE 

MORE:

New SABC CEO has work cut out in standing up to Luthuli House

You might have to Google the name Nomsa Chabeli, as it will not jump out at you as an obvious choice for SABC CEO.
Business Times
2 weeks ago

SABC, MultiChoice agree on deal for public broadcaster to televise RWC matches

MultiChoice and the SABC have reached an agreement for the public broadcaster to televise 16 of the 2023 Rugby World Cup's 48 matches.
Sport
3 months ago

Sin-bin warning as illegal rugby streaming blindsides DStv

Several businesses are offering Rugby World Cup streaming services at bargain-basement prices, but DStv has warned that if you're not watching on its ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Polokwane police hunt for gang who stole woman's stokvel money South Africa
  3. Body of 15-year-old discovered: two teenagers arrested South Africa
  4. Police search for suspects who robbed Mozambican taxi with 16 passengers South Africa
  5. And now for some good news! Eskom suspends load-shedding until Friday South Africa

Latest Videos

Erik ten Hag ‘very proud’ after Manchester United stalemate at Liverpool
'It is satisfying,' - Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker after winning Carling ...